'Mudhol' will be a leap forward in my career: Vikram Ravichandran

BENGALURU: Vikram Ravichandran is currently in recovery, undergoing his second round of physiotherapy for a shoulder injury. “It’s been quite the journey,” Vikram shares, mentioning that the injury occurred during the climax shoot of his upcoming film, Mudhol during a gruelling six-day action sequence. “No stunts, just pure intensity,” the actor explains, recalling the pain he endured on April 30. “It might take another month or so to completely recover,” he says adding that even stunt master Ravi Varma, got injured while choreographing the stunts.

Despite setbacks, Vikram’s spirits remain high as he talks about shaping the Karthik Rajan directorial, Mudhol, which is nearing completion. “Mudhol is shaping up to be even bigger than expected,” he reveals. The actor is excited to don the producer’s hat for this ambitious project, relaunching his home banner, Eswari Productions. “Mudhol isn’t just a film, it’s going to be a leap forwarding my career. I have taken a subject that is less chosen by actors of my age group. It’s a cinematic palace I’m building—unique and versatile,” he says.

With only two songs and five days of talkie portions left to film, Vikram doesn’t want to reveal much about the preparation he had to do to play the younger version of his character. “There’s some suspense there,” he teases. Behind the scenes, post-production work is in full swing, with dubbing for the film to begin in the coming week. “We’re aiming for a release this year,” Vikram says confidently.