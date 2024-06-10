Pruthvi Shamanur and Thanuja Venkatesh bring fresh energy to 'Kotee'

BENGALURU: Dhananjay takes the wheel as Kotee, an ordinary driver with an extraordinary dream: to earn one crore rupees through honest means and support his family. But the heartbeat of Kotee’s family lies in actor Thara, who plays his mother, Pruthvi Shamanur as his carefree brother Nachchi, and Thanuja Venkatesh as his supportive sister Mahathi. The addition of the two upcoming talents completes the cast adding freshness.

Pruthvi Shamanur, who made his debut in the film industry with Padavi Poorva directed by Hariprasad Jayanna, portrays Nachchi, Kotee’s cheerful brother. Thanuja Venkatesh, with a theatre background, makes her debut as Mahathi, the hero’s pillar of strength. Expressing his excitement, Pruthvi says, “Playing Nachchi has been an exhilarating journey. I’m thankful for the chance to contribute to such a significant project.” Thanuja echoes his sentiment, sharing, “Bringing Mahathi to life has been incredibly fulfilling. Working alongside Dhananjay, Thara, and Pruthvi felt like being part of a real family.”

Director Param applauds the newcomers, noting, “Pruthvi Shamanur’s portrayal of Nachchi adds depth to the film, while Thanuja Venkatesh’s debut performance infuses her character with vitality.” Kotee’s cast also includes Moksha Kushal as the female lead, and Ramesh Indira as the antagonist, supported by seasoned actor Rangayana Raghu. With music by Vasuki Vaibhav, the film has Nobin Paul composing the background score. The film’s technical crew also comprises editor Pratheek Shetty and cinematographer Arunbhrama. Kotee, produced by Jio Studios, is set to hit theatres on June 14.