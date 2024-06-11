'Firefly' will be a groundbreaking film in Kannada cinema: Sheetal Shetty

Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s maiden production, Firefly, helmed by Vamshi Krishna Srinivas, who also stars as the lead, brings together an interesting ensemble of actors. The latest news is that anchor-turned-actor Sheetal Shetty, noted for her performance in Rakshit Shetty's Ulidavaru Kandanthe among other films, is returning to cinema after a hiatus with Firefly. Announcing the same on the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers wrote, "The world of Vicky is about to shine even brighter with our Divya in."

Sheetal Shetty, who has recently finished shooting and dubbing for the film, shared with us her experience working with a debutant director and collaborating with producer Niveditha. She also provided a brief overview of her role in the film.

"Vamshi arrived on set fully prepared, with a clear vision for his actors. He doesn’t work like a debutant director. His storytelling, character portrayal, and management of the cast, show his remarkable talent," says Sheetal, adding, "Their meticulous pre-planning and youthful technical team convinced me of their exceptional abilities. While dubbing for the film, I saw how the film has turned out beautifully."

Sheetal believes that Firefly will be a groundbreaking film in Kannada cinema, destined to be remembered for its making, and content in the years to come. "Niveditha's film background gives her a keen cinematic vision, regardless of gender, and is a solid support as a producer, I am glad she chose to back a film like Firefly. Describing her role, she explains, "Divya sees the light in life and has a deep understanding of human connections. I could relate with the character, which allowed me to portray her effortlessly."

The film, produced by Sri Muthu Creations, features Shivarajkumar in a special appearance. Raghu Niduvalli is penning the dialogues, while Abhilash Kalahathi will be taking care of the cinematography, and Charan Raj will handle the music.