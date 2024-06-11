We can’t blame the audience when we don’t provide them with quality content: Anand Raj

Anand RajWhen a film can be made for just over 2 crores, you can’t set a budget of 10 crores just because you have an investor,” says the director, adding, “Even when I collaborated with my producer, she gave me a free hand with the investment and was comfortable with my requirements. But I made sure to maintain my limit. I was clear with the producers about the actors, and their pulling power, and worked accordingly. That’s what I believe a director should focus on,” he explains.

Sharing briefly about Chef Chidambara, Anand Raj mentions that the film portrays violence and death in a comedic light, pushing boundaries and offering audiences something fresh and unexpected. “Chidambara, a chef, faces a bizarre situation when a visitor dies in his apartment. Corrupt Inspector Indrajith demands money to settle the matter or threatens arrest. The next day, the body disappears, leaving Chidambara in a quandary. How he deals with this mystery over the course of three days forms the crux of this dark comedy thriller.”

Regarding the casting of Aniruddha, who is making a comeback to the silver screen with this film, Anand Raj explains, “Actor Aniruddha chose me to direct him in Chef Chidambara. For over six months, he had been contemplating a return to cinema and had met many directors, but no story struck him. Coincidentally, I met Aniruddha with another director who was planning to pitch a story but he didn’t like it.

I just had a one-liner of Chef Chidambara and he connected with it instantly green lighting the project. Although he hadn’t seen my debut film, Raaghu, he knew it was an experiment and that was entertaining. Though it didn’t do well commercially, it personally earned me a good reputation, and the industry recognised me, and so did actor Aniruddha. He gave his heart and soul to this project.”

The film stars two female leads, Nidhi Subbaiah and Rachel David, and according to Anand Raj, the latter’s role wasn’t initially written. “I had pitched a friend character, alongside the lead. However, Aniruddha suggested that there was a need for a heroine in the film. So, we decided to convert it into a girlfriend’s character, and that’s how Rachel David came into the picture.”

The director, who collaborated with technicians from Raaghu, has Ritwik Muralidhar scoring the music and background score, and Uday Leela as cinematographer.