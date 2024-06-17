Pruthvi Ambaar’s next with director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa titled 'Chowkidar'

We had earlier reported that Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, known for directing Rathaavara, has teamed up with Dia actor Pruthvi Ambaar. Now, the makers have announced that the film has been titled Chowkidar. The title was unveiled by actor Sriimurali, who also extended his wishes to the entire team. Starring Pruthvi in the titular role, Chowkidar will release not only in Kannada but also in multiple languages, aimed to reach audiences in various languages.

"Don't judge Chowkidar by its title alone—it's a family entertainer," says Chandrasekhar Bandiyappa, renowned for his diverse storytelling from comedy in Aane Pataki to cult themes in Rathaavara, and more. Produced by Kallahalli Chandrasekhar under the Vidya Shekhar Entertainment banner, the film is set to feature music by Sachin Basrur, with lyrics by V. Nagendra Prasad and Pramod Maravante. The film's team plans to gradually reveal more details about the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Pruthvi Ambaar also has Bhuvanam Gaganam, which is getting ready for release.