'Ramarasa' will reintroduce me to the silver screen

Karthik Mahesh has set benchmarks since his debut on the small screen. He ventured into cinema with Sagar Puranik’s Dollu, which garnered acclaim and won a national award. The winner of Bigg Boss season 10, Karthik is now set to make a comeback on the silver screen with Giriraj BM’s latest film Ramarasa, produced by Guru Deshpande under the G-Cinemas banner. Kichcha Sudeep was invited to unveil the introduction of Karthik as the hero of Ramarasa, making the event a grand affair.

Speaking to CE on the sidelines of the launch event, Karthik says, “Sudeep sir held my hand at the winning moment in Bigg Boss, and undoubtedly his support continues.” Talking about his upcoming film Ramarasa, for which he has begun shooting, Karthik shares, “While Dollu was a bridge film, Ramarasa will be my first commercial project.” Karthik expressed happiness about how his stint in Bigg Boss has changed the industry’s perception of him. “I have reached more people and the film fraternity, so much so that I am approached with a lot of opportunities.”

Karthik says he listened to more than 20 scripts after Bigg Boss before signing up for Ramarasa. “After portraying a village youth in Dollu, I am excited about Ramarasa as it is a cult horror film; something I have not tried before. It’s a concept-based commercial entertainer.”

Karthik also has another project lined up, which is billed to be a romance film. “Each step has been a benchmark in my career. Though initially I was offered a software job, I realized on my first day of just getting ready to work that a 9 to 5 job wasn’t cut out for me. I expressed this to my father, who supported my decision. Since then, I pursued auditions through various mediums, and today, I’m happy to be where I belong. That’s the magic of the silver screen, with its vast reach.”

Interestingly, along with Karthik Mahesh, the makers are introducing 16 fresh faces who have trained under G-Academy. Ramarasa will also have Balaji Manohar among others in a pivotal role.