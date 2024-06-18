Sudeep hints at August release for much-anticipated 'Max'

Kichcha Sudeep's much-anticipated Max is eyeing an August release, the actor himself dropped a hint at a media interaction during the Ramarasa film launch event. The makers recently wrapped production after shooting in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu extensively. Sudeep, upon completing filming, shared a heartfelt video expressing gratitude to the team for their support throughout the 10-month journey.

"Shooting and dubbing of Max is completed. The post-production work is in progress. Max is most likely to release in August," confirmed Sudeep, hinting at the film's imminent arrival. Films like Shivarajkumar's multilingual Bhairathi Ranagal and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 were initially scheduled for August release. Max has now eyed a release in the second week of the month, especially after Pushpa 2's postponement to December, according to a source.

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyan and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations, Max is billed as an action-packed entertainer. The film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, reuniting with Sudeep after Maanikya, alongside Samyuktha Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat in pivotal roles. Shivakumar is set to handle art direction, while Ajaneesh B Loknath will compose the music, and Shekar Chandra will crank the camera.

When asked about the industry's challenges with declining theatre attendance, Sudeep remained optimistic. "Audiences used to flock to theatres, but recent mistakes have contributed to lower turnout," he acknowledged. Undeterred, he mentioned the efforts by senior technicians and actors to innovate, affirming, "The key is to keep producing quality films."

Looking ahead, Sudeep's upcoming projects include a film with director Cheran under Sathya Jyothi Films, co-starring KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty. His lineup also includes Billa Ranga Baashaa directed by Anup Bhandari and a collaboration with KRG Studios. Discussions are also underway with Hemanth M Rao of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame for a film backed by Sandesh Productions.