Rakshit Shetty's Ekam to debut on custom streaming platform July 13

Ekam, the debut web series of Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, finally has a release date. It will stream exclusively on its platform, www.ekamtheseries.com, on July 13 for Rs 149. “We built a platform from scratch for a great viewing experience. Now, we are bringing Ekam to you at the price of a movie ticket,” said Sumanth Bhat in the announcement video. The goal, according to the showrunners, is to tell rooted stories and share them with the world.

Rakshit revealed through a social media post that, despite completing the series in 2021, no mainstream OTT platform was willing to stream a Kannada show. Determined to share Ekam with the world, he decided to release it independently.

Ekam spans multiple geographies, cultures, people, and lifetimes. In today’s polarised world, the series aims to remind us of our shared experiences and common quality of being human. Its first season presents seven stories of people from Karavali, the coastal belt of Karnataka. These stories—like those of Keshava Mama, Devadathan, Manjula, and Khushi—explore universal themes of bewilderment, identity crises, euphoria, pain, joy, and freedom.