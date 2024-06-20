‘Chilli Chicken aims to break racial discrimination against Northeast people’

Prateek calls Chilli Chicken an effort put together by a pan-India crew to make a Kannada film produced under the Metanoia Studios Production “We have Deep Bhimjyani from Gujarat who partnered as producer, along with Sudha Nambiar, DOP Shrish Tomar from Uttar Pradesh, screenplay writer KAS, sound designer Sachin from Chennai, music director Siddhanth Sundar from Bengaluru who is originally Telugu, and finally me, from Kerala, settled in Bengaluru.”

Describing Chilli Chicken as a social dramedy, Prateek notes, “The film, being a mirror to the audience, shows how people in metro cities mistreat people who are part of our country. It is a moment to reflect. One important aspect of Chilli Chicken is showing that even though these people come from far away, they make an extra effort to integrate into the culture and language, especially in the food and beverage industries. Many people carry prejudices about them. We aim to shed light on this to make the film as realistic as possible.”

On how closely the film sticks to the incident, Prateek says, “If I made it too close, it would become a documentary. We took a thread from the real event but conducted our own research and observations over a long period. We have tried to tell the story in a sensitive way while adding our cinematic touch.”

Reflecting on his Bollywood experience, Prateek says, “My exposure to Bollywood has not given me much. Everyone aspires to work here as it seems larger than life. But it is the regional cinema, be it Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu or Kannada industries which take more chances in storytelling. They introduce bold stories and voices, which is rare in Mumbai. At one point, I had to make that jump because this is where the real stories are created. Films like KGF and Kantara have paved the way. While my first venture might not be as big as those films, I hope it will be appreciated for its interesting story.”

Prateek chose Shrunga for the lead role after seeing his performance in Mansore’s 19 20 21. “When I saw his acting, I knew he had to be the face of Chilli Chicken. He was our first choice.” The film also stars Rini, Nithyashri, and several Northeast actors like Bijou Thangjam, Tomthin Thokchom, Victor Thoudam, and Hirock Sonowal.

Looking ahead, Prateek wants to experiment with different forms of filmmaking. “Although the story is simple, the way we narrate it has to be interesting. We are catering to a rapidly evolving audience, which presents unique challenges. I want to make more films in Kannada, despite discouraging remarks made about the industry going through a rough phase. This is temporary. We need to see the bigger picture and push the envelope a little bit,” he signs off on an optimistic note.