The Mill and MPC to handle visual effects for Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has been making the right buzz since its inception. Following the blockbuster success of Kantara across multiple languages, expectations are high for the prequel. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, the project has already secured post-theatrical digital rights from Prime Video for close to Rs 125 crores at the production stage.

The filmmakers have constructed a massive set in Kundapura—a 200x200 foot indoor set equipped with advanced technology, including air conditioning, a dubbing studio, and an editing suite. Going by the latest developments, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film meets high standards.

According to a member close to the film’s team, the makers have collaborated with The Mill and MPC, known for their work in iconic Hollywood films like The Lion King and Narnia, for the visual effects and the team is already on the job. “Kantara Chapter 1 will feature various creatures and animals, and the production house wanted the best company to work on this,” says the source. “This team, who have shown their expertise in Hollywood films, will handle these elements.”

While the Hollywood VFX team focuses on creature creation, the filmmakers are looking for a Bengaluru-based team for additional VFX work. The Mill and MPC have been involved from the first schedule, with two members present on set to oversee the process.

Filming for Kantara Chapter 1 is ongoing, with the next schedule set to begin on June 25. Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, who has written the script with contributions from writers Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, the film will feature music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap. While a few actors have joined the set, the team is yet to make an official announcement.