Daali Dhananjaya, fresh off the success of Kotee, is all set to portray Kempegowda, in a role that promises to be as iconic as the historical figure himself. Titled Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, this period drama will be directed by Dr TS Nagabharana, a seasoned director known for his films like Bangarada Jinke, Janumada Jodi, and Kallarali Hoovagi. He is set to fulfil a long-cherished dream of directing this historical project, aiming to bring the legacy of Kempegowda to life to the big screen.

The excitement surrounding this project has reached new heights with the release of the first look of Dhananjaya in his grand avatar as the founder of Bangalore. Speaking to CE, Dhananjaya, who is excited about playing such a historical figure, shares, “I am thrilled to be the face of Kempegowda.

Many dream of this role, but few get the opportunity to do so; I am fortunate to be one of them. This is Nagabharana’s dream project. We have been discussing it for years, and I took it seriously over the last year, where I worked hard on it. Playing Kempegowda, a visionary, is incredibly exciting. It’s not just luck to get such a project; it requires a lot of preparation.”

Dhananjaya, an avid reader who loves learning about great personalities, views Kempegowda as a visionary leader who built Bengaluru. “Through my discussions with Nagabharana, I learned that Kempegowda was also a great warrior who accomplished many significant works,” he said.

Currently, the team is in the preparation phase and plans to begin the project once Dhananjaya completes his current commitments. The Kotee actor is juggling shooting for Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakanda, which is aiming for a December release, and director Shankar Guru’s Anna from Mexico.

He has also agreed to another historical project, Halagali, set in the British period, and going by his schedule, he plans to start with Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in January 2025. “These projects require extensive preparation, and I am ready for the challenge,” he added.