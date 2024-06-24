'Jigar', Praveen Tej's first full-fledged commercial entertainer, locks release date

Jigar, helmed by first-time director Suri Kunder, has locked a release date. the film, which marks Praveen Tej's first full-fledged commercial entertainer is all set to hit big screens on July 5. The makers announced the release date along with the trailer.

The film, which has already piqued interest through its trailer, shows that the director has transformed Praveen Tej from a romantic hero to an action hero. His character, Jeeva, is a young man who gets involved in a fish tender ship and subsequently steps into the underworld, facing conflicts among three or four factions. The film's main storyline includes love, action, and comedy elements.

Director Suri Kunder, who has been in the film industry for about fifteen years, is making his first feature film with Jigar. He explains that Jigar means someone with courage and who fears nothing. The film was shot in locations like Malpe, Udupi, and Kundapur.

Produced by Pooja Vasanthkumar under the UK Production banner, Jigar features Vijayshree Kalburgi as the female lead, along with Vinaya Prasad, Yash Shetty, Bala Rajwadi, and others in supporting roles. The film has music composed by Ritvik Muralidhar, cinematography by Shivaseena, and editing by Inaanesh B Matad.