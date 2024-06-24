Samarjit Lankesh speaks about his upcoming film 'Gowri'

The upcoming musical film Gowri, which marks the debut of Samarjit Lankesh, directed by his father Indrajit Lankesh, has gained significant attention with its catchy songs. The first single, ‘Time Barutte’, was followed by ‘Dhool Ebsava’ featuring Samarjit and Sanjana Anand shaking a leg. Both have become hits on YouTube, sparking trends and inspiring countless social media reels. The songs have also made a substantial impact, drawing all eyes to Samarjit, who has been praised for his impressive dancing skills.

Speaking to CE, Samarjit explains why music is a crucial aspect of the film. “Growing up, I watched my father’s work and understood the importance of music in film. As a kid, I loved dancing on stage and felt energetic listening to songs. I would mimic moves and choreograph my own routine. When I decided to become an actor, I realised it wasn’t just about acting.

It’s about entertainment involving action sequences, dance portions, songs, and powerful dialogues. I wanted to excel in all areas, so I took dance training very seriously, just as I trained for stunts. I’m thankful it has paid off, and I consider it an achievement that the two songs have been trending. There’s pressure on my father as he is launching me, but the response has been nothing but encouraging.”

Samarjit is also a singer, a talent he developed as a child. “I put my energy into activities like singing and cricket. As an actor, the audience expects more from you,” he says, citing Kannada stars like Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, and Upendra as his inspirations.