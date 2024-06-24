Vasishta Simha's latest film 'Love Li' to be released in Dubai

Vasishta Simha's latest film Love Li, directed by Chethan Keshav, released on June 9, has been drawing praise from both audiences and industry insiders. Recently, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao joined several prominent film personalities for a special screening, where he expressed his admiration for the film's impactful message.

Love Li, based on a true incident, stands out for its unique storyline aimed at raising awareness about AIDS. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao commended the film for its realistic portrayal of significant social issues. He emphasized the severity of AIDS and highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to combat the disease. He lauded the team for their dedication to educating the public through cinema and expressed hope for more such films tackling important social themes.

The special screening was attended by actors Srinagar Kitty, Chandan, and Kavitha Gowda along with other celebrities. Produced by Ravindra Kumar under the banner of Anuvad Creations, Love Li has now entered the overseas market, with its first stop in Dubai this week. The lead cast is currently in Dubai for the premiere show. Meanwhile, the team is also in discussions to release the film in the USA and other parts of the country.

Love Li marks Stefy Patel's debut, as the female lead opposite Vasishta Simha. The film also stars Dattanna, Malavika, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, and Vanshika. The film has cinematography by Ashwin Kennedy and music composed by Anoop Seelin.