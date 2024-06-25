Ganesh’s 41st film 'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi' sets Independence Day release date

Ganesh, who was last seen in Banadariyalli is all set to be seen in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, next. The Srinivas Raju directorial, which marks the actor's 41st film, has now locked Independence Day (August 15) as its release date. The announcement was made during the release of the second song from the film, titled 'Chinnamma', which took place at a grand event recently. The song is now available on Anand Audio's YouTube channel. At the event, Ganesh and the director were joined by actor Shashikumar who plays a significant role in the film.

Arjun Janya has composed a total of seven songs for the film. The second song, 'Chinnamma', has lyrics written by Kavi Raj and is crooned by Kailash Kher and Indu Nagaraj. Shekar Master has handled the choreography while Venkat Ramprasad has cranked the camera.

At the event, Golden Star Ganesh mentioned that the film's output is outstanding because of the efforts and cooperation of the team. The film is produced by Prashanth G Rudrappa under the Trishul Entertainments banner.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi will also star Malavika Nayak as the female lead, along with Sharanya, Srinivasa Murthy, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Shashikumar, Shruti, Bhavana, Ashok, Ramakrishna, Shivadwaj, Raghuram, Manasi Sudhir, Ambuj, and Giri Shivanna in important roles.