Maryade Prashne is a battle of power versus willpower ’

J Pradeepa's Sakkath Studio, the innovative production house behind pioneering web series like Loose Connection (Sunil Raoh), By Mistake (Poornachandra Mysuru and Siri Ravikumar), and Honeymoon (Nagabhusshan and Sanjana Anand), is now stepping into film production. Pradeepa, who previously directed the film Huchudugaru, is making his debut as a producer with Maryade Prashne, directed by Nagaraja Somayaji.

"With Sakkath Studio, we initially aimed to create a concept like TVF, introducing high-quality Kannada web series with new faces and superior production values," Pradeepa explains. "However, the pandemic forced us to sell our content to other platforms, while many actors and directors from our web series have moved on to successful mainstream careers."

Taking a brief hiatus from Sakkath Studio, Pradeepa worked at Zee Studios, gaining insights across various platforms, including cinema, television, and web series. After one and a half years, he decided to restart Sakkath Studio, leading to the creation of Maryade Prashne. The makers, who have completed shooting, are currently looking for the perfect release date. Recently, they released a song from Maryade Prashne in collaboration with Kannada pop sensation ALL OK. The song, capturing the aspirations and lives of middle-class boys, offers a vibrant and fresh take on the middle-class anthem, reflecting the film's theme beautifully.

Pradeepa shares that the project began as a writing endeavour which became a film after director Nagaraj came on board. "Our first focus was ensuring that the film resonates with both audiences and critics," Pradeepa notes. "We aimed for a cinematic experience that blends candid storytelling with a realistic narrative." Based on real incidents, the film weaves together an ensemble cast primarily set in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet for the middle-class narrative and Indiranagar and Koramangala for the elite section. "This film explores the thin line between power and willpower, portraying both middle-class and elite perspectives," Pradeepa explains.