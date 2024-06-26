Creating ‘Nange Allava’ has been a transformative journey: Sanjith

Sanjith Hegde, known for his popular Hindi single tracks like ‘Baadal’ and ‘Gulaabo’, introduces his latest Kannada song, ‘Nange Allava’, which is a heartfelt ode to love. This marks his return as a celebrated musician, presenting an independent melody that beautifully captures the essence of romance, evoking feelings of longing and nostalgia.

The track, which takes listeners on a journey through the emotions of love and yearning, was released by Warner Music India, is now available on Sanjith’s YouTube channel, and is accessible on all streaming platforms.

The track features Sanjana Doss, with lyrics penned by Nagarjuna Sharma and Sanjith Hegde, accompanied by stunning visuals by cinematographer Bijoy Shetty. Together, they bring to life a composition that invites listeners to reminisce about cherished memories with their loved ones.

Reflecting on the song, Sanjith shares, “Creating ‘Nange Allava’ has been a transformative experience for me. This song allowed me to express my journey of love, and releasing this song feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”