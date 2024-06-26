Huma Qureshi the latest addition to the cast of 'Toxic'

Yash’s ambitious project 'Toxic', with director Geetu Mohandas, is gearing up to start filming soon. Initially planned for shooting in London, the team has finalised Bengaluru, Mumbai, and various locations across India for filming. Pre-production is currently in full swing for the film which requires extensive preparation and setups.

As anticipation builds for this multilingual film, the makers have assembled a star-studded cast. Kiara Advani is confirmed to star alongside Rocking Star Yash, and there is a strong buzz around Nayantara playing a pivotal role in the film.

Adding to the excitement, Huma Qureshi, known for her impactful roles in Hindi cinema, who made her South Indian debut in Rajinikanth’s Kaala, is set to join the ensemble cast of Toxic. Huma, last seen in 2023’s Tarla, has wrapped shooting for Pooja Meri Jaan. She is currently filming Jolly LLB 3 and Gulabi.

Amidst preparations for filming, the production is generating buzz with its stellar cast. An official announcement regarding Huma’s role and other cast members is expected soon. Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan was set to be part of the project but had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

The makers of Toxic, who have set high expectations with the cast they have assembled, have scheduled a global release for April 10, 2025, and an official announcement regarding the release date has been made. It is interesting whether they will meet the target for this highly anticipated action thriller, produced by KVN Productions in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Toxic features Shine Tom Chacko in a significant role, with renowned DOP Rajeev Ravi handling cinematography, and Jeremy Stack scoring the music.