'Not Out' locks release date

Ajay Prithvi, who made his debut with Purushothamana Prasanga in March 2024, received favourable reviews for his acting skills. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his second film, titled 'Not Out' set to hit the theatres on July 19. Directed by Ambarisha, the film has Ajay Prithvi portraying an ambulance driver, while Rachna Inder takes on the role of a nurse. Billed as a dark comedy, the film also features Ravi Shankar in a prominent role.

Ahead of its release, the makers have planned to unveil a song, on June 27 followed by a trailer launch on July 4

As told by the director in his previous interview with CE, the concept of Not Out is inspired by the tiger-sheep game, a popular village pastime along the Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh borders, with a tagline that translates to ‘A judgment from an invisible umpire'.

Produced by V Ravikumar and Shamshuddin under the Rashtrakuta Pictures banner, Not Out features music by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Halesh. The ensemble cast includes Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Salman, Govindegowda, and Prashant Siddi in pivotal roles.