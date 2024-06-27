Akshitha Bopaiah marks her Tamil debut with Love/Fi

Akshitha Bopaiah, who has previously worked in Kannada films like Brahmachari, I Love You, Shivarjuna, and Trivikrama is set to step into Tamil cinema. Her first Tamil project, an anthology titled Love/Fi, is directed by debutant Jagan and produced by Niharika Movies, the same banner behind the Kannada film Sidlingu 2.

Hailing from Kodagu in Karnataka, Akshitha is no stranger to Tamil audiences. She gained popularity through Tamil TV serials such as Seetha Raman, Kannana Kanne, Thaazhampoo, and Sumangali. Love/Fi will be her first feature film in Tamil.

“I took a break from serials to focus on films, which has been my current priority,” says Akshitha, adding, “I am paired with Raaj Ayyappa, and my character is that of a homely girl.” Interestingly, the film was shot around the scenic locations of Kodagu and will be released in both Tamil and Telugu.

“I am also working on a Telugu project, and an official confirmation will be made once the makers finalise everything,” she reveals.

Akshitha is also part of the Kannada films Karnatakada Aliya and Mr & Mrs, which she has completed shooting and are ready for release. “Mr & Mrs is made under Crystal Paark Films and directed by Sai Naveen. I worked alongside Abhi, and the film also features Tilak in a guest role,” she explains. “Additionally, I am part of Karnatakada Aliya alongside Pratham, which is yet to see its release.”

“Taking a break from serials and transitioning into films was a risk because it required re-establishing oneself. By God’s grace, I got to do a good project for my Tamil debut. Moreover, shooting a Tamil film in Kodagu was a source of pride for me,” says Akshitha, who is aware of the differences in publicity between serials and cinema. “I hope to cross horizons and work in different languages and with good films,” she signs off.