Dhanya Ramkumar to star opposite Pruthvi Ambaar in 'Chowkidar'

In a casting coup, the makers of the upcoming film Chowkidar, directed by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa and starring Pruthvi Ambaar as the male lead, have finalised Dhanya Ramkumar as its leading lady. This marks Dhanya’s first collaboration with Pruthvi Ambaar, promising fresh on-screen chemistry. Billed as an action-packed family entertainer, the film also stars veteran actor Saikumar in a pivotal role.

With plans for a multilingual release, Chowkidar is set to reach audiences across languages. Dhanya, known for her debut in Ninna Sanihake and recent role in Sandalwood’s The Judgment, gears up for her next release, Powder. Chowkidar adds to her diverse portfolio. Produced by Dr Kallahalli Chandra Shekhar under Vidyashekhar Entertainment and featuring music by Sachin Basrur, Chowkidar promises to blend action-packed sequences with family-friendly entertainment.