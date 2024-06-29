Raj B Shetty unveils his next film 'Roopanthara'

Raj B Shetty, who recently shined in the role of Vetrivel Shanmugam opposite Mammootty in the recent Malayalam film Turbo, is now back in the news for his next Kannada project. Through his Instagram account, Raj B Shetty has once again captured the attention of cinema lovers by unveiling the first-look poster of his new film Roopanthara, where he plays a pivotal role and serves as the dialogue writer. The film is written and directed by Mithilesh Edavalath.

Sharing the film’s poster, he writes, “There are some films that are close to the heart. Roopanthara is one such film. It was my privilege to be a part of this project as an actor, and now presenting this film before you is what I consider my fortune. Here is the poster of Roopanthara. Soon, we will be in theatres. Be with us, like you always were.”

The team behind the renowned film Ondhu Motteya Kathe is coming together once again for Roopanthara , and Raj B Shetty will also distribute it under the Lighter Buddha Films banner. Produced by Suhan Prasad and Parth Jain, the film has cinematography by Praveen Shriyan and music by Midhun Mukundan. Apart from Raj B Shetty, the film stars Bharath GB, Hanumakka, Anjan Bharadwaj, and others in pivotal roles.