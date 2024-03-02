Tamannaah to star next in Odela 2

Writer-filmmaker Sampath Nandi, who had last directed the 2021 film Seetimarr, is now coming up with his next film as a writer Odela 2. Ashok Teja is the director for the upcoming supernatural thriller. Tamannaah stars in the lead role.

The makers of Odela 2 officially launched their film with a muhurtham puja ceremony in Varanasi, commencing the shoot as well. Taking to his social media page, Sampath shared a few pictures from the first day of shoot with Tamannaah. Odela 2 is an official sequel to the 2022 OTT film Odela Railway Station, on which Sampath had worked as a writer.

While Hebah Patel played the lead role in Odela Railway Station, she will be appearing in a supporting role in the sequel. Odela 2 is produced by D Madhu.

The film also stars Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy. B. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer for the film while Soundar Rajan S is the cinematographer.