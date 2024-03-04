I like to choose characters and projects that align with my vision: 'Karataka Damanaka' actress Nishvika

They say, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover.’ Similarly, Nishvika remarks that her glamorous look in the song Hithalaka Karibyada Maava, in which she dances alongside Prabhudeva, doesn’t reflect the role she plays in the Yogaraj Bhat directorial Karataka Damanaka. The film, bankrolled by Rockline Entertainment also stars Shivarajkumar and Priya Anand in the ensemble cast.

Talking to CE ahead of the film’s release this week (March8), she reveals that her role in the film is mostly the opposite of glamourised. “Post Guru Shishayaru, I have often been approached to play a village belle. However, in Karataka Damanaka, set in a North Karnataka village, my role is not just the exact opposite of glamaourised. I play Kempi, a woman ostracized by society, involved in the family liquor business, and silenced by inequality and societal opinions. I come across as this quiet, selfless girl without a voice,” she says.

Nishvika admits that she particularly values the song Hitalaka Karibyada Maava because she got the opportunity to dance alongside none other than Prabhudeva. “The moment I learned I was paired opposite Prabhudeva, my only wish was for a dance number with him. I was adamant about it until I got the confirmation from the team. When I finally got the opportunity, I wondered how I would pull off dancing with such a stalwart,” she adds. “The song is a dream sequence, meant to exude glamour. But more importantly, it’s with Prabhudeva. I tried my best to match his steps, but his spontaneity and ease were unparalleled. It’s like he lives and breathes dance effortlessly. I had to cancel a trip to London to rehearse for this song, for six days consecutively. As Prabhudeva believes in perfection in dance and on-screen chemistry, the song required some prior work, and he dedicatedly rehearsed with me throughout.”

“Equally, he is a fantastic actor,” Nishvika says about Prabhudeva. “When we were shooting, we went for retakes because there were times he would be hilarious during takes, which would result in Priya and I laughing out loud. For him, it is not just about delivering dialogue, but also how one performs a scene. As a dancer, he is the Indian Michael Jackson, so I can’t say which one was better. I enjoyed watching him perform and dance.”