I often wish I belonged to the ‘60s era: Rachitha Mahalakshmi

Rachitha Mahalakshmi, originally making her mark as a compère in Kannada, ventured into Tamil entertainment where she swiftly carved a niche for herself in daily soap operas. Transitioning seamlessly into the silver screen, she has also starred in a few web series. Despite her roots in Karnataka, her debut in Kannada cinema comes much later with the upcoming Ranganayaka.

“My commitments in Tamil kept me occupied, leaving little room for exploring other languages. Perhaps, I wasn’t noticed much in Kannada and elsewhere. However, director Guruprasad, familiar with my work in Tamil serials, approached me for Eddelu Manjunatha 2, which is currently in production. While casting for Ranganayaka, he sought a heroine adept at expression and recommended me after an audition,” she recounts. The actor reveals that, interestingly, till now she only knows her character name is Mahalakshmi and details about her role, as Guruprasad has kept the plot under wraps attempting to add to the intrigue until release.

Set in 1911, the film unfolds as a period drama with characters deeply entrenched in the era’s milieu. Working alongside Jaggesh was another allure for Rachitha. “I often wish I belonged to the ‘60s era, reminiscent of legendary actors like Savitri. In today’s cinema, although different, I find joy in embracing the traditional characters and attire. While some may perceive it as outdated, I relish the experience,” she reflects.

Rachitha reveals that collaborating with Jaggesh was both exciting and challenging. “It was a delight to work with him, as he created a jovial atmosphere on set. However, facing him in front of the camera wasn’t a walk in the park. He is his usual self while rehearsing, but he surprises us in front of the camera, with additional dialogues on the set. But Guruprasad’s guidance and my admiration for Jaggesh’s work helped me navigate through the challenges,” she concludes.