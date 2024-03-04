Ravichandran, Sonal Monteiro and Raghavendra Rajkumar team up for 'Paravasha'

Ravichandran, who's currently busy with the reality show Drama Juniors, has four films in the pipeline, including Gowrishankar and The Judgement. He also has a significant role in KD - The Devil, among others, which are in various stages of production. Apart from these, he has recently wrapped up another film titled Paravasha, the poster of which was released recently.

Directed by Sudheendra Nadigar and produced by Harish Gowda under Avyakta Cinemas, Paravasha stars Ravichandran alongside Raghavendra Rajkumar, Rajesh Nataranga, Sujay Shastry, Pavithra Lokesh, Ananya, and others in important roles.

Expressing his happiness about working with the new team, Ravichandran says, "I am appearing in a role that's quite different from what I've done before. My part in the film has been completed and I find Sudheendra Nadigar's direction style to be quite refreshing." The poster was released by Ravichandran along with Sonal Monteiro, who plays the female lead in the film.

Interestingly, Raghavendra Rajkumar, who is also part of the main cast, has penned the story for Paravasha. According to him, the film is a blend of thriller, family drama, and romance, catering to various audience sensibilities. A few portions of the film are yet to be shot. The shooting for Paravasha took place in Mangalore, Udupi, Manipal, and Kundapur. With music by Sachin Basrur, the film will also feature cinematography by Anand Meenakshi and editing by Prateek Shetty.