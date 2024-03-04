The name ‘Appu’ echoes like a heartbeat: Yuva Rajkumar

Obbane Shiva Obbane Yuva, the first single from Yuva, which marks the debut launch of Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role, was released on Saturday at a grand event held at Chamarajanagar.

Speaking on this occasion, Yuva Rajkumar said, “My journey should begin from here. This has been my aspiration. I have done my best for this film. If there are any small mistakes, please forgive me. Regardless of any mistakes, I will rectify them in my next film. It’s difficult to express my gratitude in words for the love you’ve given. My entire life is dedicated to your love and blessings. I will stand by you. Will you stand by me?”

Reminiscing about his grandparents (Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar) and about his father (Raghavendra Rajkumar), Yuva said, “They always come to my mind because I see all of them in you. They are all with you. I see my entire family in you.” The people gathered at the event cheered ‘Appu, Appu’(Puneeth Rajkumar was popularly known as Appu). Adding to the applause, Yuva said, “When I hear the name Appu, it echoes like a heartbeat.”

Calling himself the son of this town (Charmarajanagar), Yuva said, “Raise me, nourish me. May your blessings and love always be there. Whatever I am today, whatever my family is, it’s all because of the people, and I hope to be nurtured by you all.” He further requested all to watch and promote Kannada films. Saptami Gowda is the female lead alongside Yuva Rajkumar in Yuva. The film is produced by Vijay Kirgandur, under the Hombale Films banner and is directed by Santosh Ananddram. The film is slated for a March 29 release.