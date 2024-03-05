‘Vijay Raghavendra's expertise in navigating complex narratives was inevitable for Jog 101’

Vijay Raghavendra, known for his streak of suspenseful dramas, is set to catch the attention of audiences once again with his upcoming film, Jog 101. Directed by Vijay Kannadiga, the film is all set to hit the screens on March 7. What sets it apart is its intriguing plot centered around the mysterious disappearance of 136 individuals.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of back-to-back films, but what excites me at present are the suspense thrillers, and involvement in Jog 101, yet another film joining the list,” he says.

For Vijay Kannadiga, primarily known as an author and having dabbled in a few films in the past, Jog 101 marks his directorial debut. Drawing inspiration from his avid reading about cinema, he now marks his directorial debut with this ambitious project. “Directing Jog 101 has been a rewarding experience for me,” he reflects. “It’s not just a suspense thriller; it’s a journey into the depths of human nature,” says Vijay, adding, “Vijay Raghavendra’s involvement in the project was deemed essential, given his expertise in navigating complex narratives.”