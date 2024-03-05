‘Vijay Raghavendra's expertise in navigating complex narratives was inevitable for Jog 101’

Vijay Raghavendra, known for his streak of suspenseful dramas, is set to catch the attention of audiences once again with his upcoming film, Jog 101. Directed by Vijay Kannadiga, the film is all set to hit the screens on March 7. What sets it apart is its intriguing plot centered around the mysterious disappearance of 136 individuals.
“I’ve been fortunate to be part of back-to-back films, but what excites me at present are the suspense thrillers, and involvement in Jog 101, yet another film joining the list,” he says.
For Vijay Kannadiga, primarily known as an author and having dabbled in a few films in the past, Jog 101 marks his directorial debut. Drawing inspiration from his avid reading about cinema, he now marks his directorial debut with this ambitious project. “Directing Jog 101 has been a rewarding experience for me,” he reflects. “It’s not just a suspense thriller; it’s a journey into the depths of human nature,” says Vijay, adding, “Vijay Raghavendra’s involvement in the project was deemed essential, given his expertise in navigating complex narratives.”
Explaining the significance of the title, Vijay Kannadiga reveals, “The number 101 holds a special meaning in the film. It’s not just a random number; it’s a code, a clue that unlocks the mystery surrounding the case, which unfolds amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Jog Falls.” Touching upon the thematic elements of the film, Vijay Raghavendra adds, “While Jog 101 is primarily a suspense drama, it also incorporates elements of love and comedy, making it a wholesome cinematic experience.”
While Vijay Raghavendra urges audiences to experience the thrill of decoding crime on the big screen, “beyond the suspenseful narrative lies a tale of musical enchantment and visual splendor”, says the actor,”In my previous films, there was always that one hit song that stayed with the audience. However, in recent times, that magic seemed to be missing. But with Jog 101, the songs have filled that void, bringing back the essence of memorable music. Watching Jog unfold through Sunitha Halageri’s lens is truly a delight,” he remarks.
Produced by T R Raghavendra under the banner of Seven Star Pictures, Jog 101 features newcomer Tejaswini Shekar playing the female lead, along with Govinde Gowda, Kadipudi Chandru, Rajesh Nataranga, Tilak, Niranjan Deshpande, Shashidhar, Prasanna, Sundarashree, and Harshita Gowda in pivotal roles.