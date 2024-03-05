‘We’ve dared to rewrite the rules of filmmaking with Blink’

Srinidhi Bengaluru has been nurturing his passion for art since he was in the 4th standard. With Suresh Anagalli as his mentor and being a part of the Aneka Theatre group, he has actively participated in 27 dramas and has performed in over 600 stage shows. His journey into the world of art doesn’t end there; he has also been involved in street plays and has established his own theatre group called Abhijna.

Interestingly, Srinidhi’s passion extends beyond the stage to the silver screen, as he is gearing up for his directorial debut with Blink. The upcoming film, produced by Ravichandran Aj, marks Deekshith Shetty’s next venture after KTM and features Chaithra Achar, Mandara Battalahalli, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande in key roles along with Suresh Anagalli, Vajradhan.

Ahead of the film’s release, the first-time director speaks about his transition from theatre to cinema and the journey to making Blink.