'Avatara Purusha 2' gets a release date

Suni, who recently had a release with Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, which just completed 25 days at theatres, is preparing for the release of his much-awaited sequel, Avatara Purusha. The original film, a comedy-drama revolving around black magic, starring Sharan, Ashika Ranganath, and Srinagar Kitty, was released in May 2022. Now, after over a year and a half, its sequel Avatara Purusha - Trishankupayanam is finally hitting theaters on March 22.

The release date announcement was made by the makers of the film recently. “While Avatara Purusha did generate anticipation for its sequel, and whatever expectations you had, will be satisfied in part 2,” says producer Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, who says the gap between the sequel is fine. “Films like Baahubali or KGF released with a 2-year gap. Sequels are time-consuming, and I found the perfect date for Avatara Purusha 2.”

The Avatara Purusha sequel cast also consists of Saikumar, Vijay Chendur, Sudharani, Bhavya, Ayyappa P Sharma, and others in pivotal characters. Arjun Janya has composed the music for the film, with William David handling the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Pushkara is also preparing a lineup of projects involving talented directors and actors. “I want to give back-to-back films to the audiences through my production house, Pushkar Films. Right now, I am waiting for Avatara Purusha,” says Pushkar, adding, “Out of 12 films, 9 films of my production mostly had debutants, a legacy I want to continue. I always believe in new talents, which started with Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu. I succeeded, and I am involving more newcomers and technicians in my future endeavours as well.”