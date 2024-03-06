UI's troll track, with elements from popular reels and memes, sparks sensation

Trollagatte, the latest song from Upendra’s UI, was released on Lahari Music’s YouTube channel. Released in multiple languages, the song became a sensation for a number of reasons. This track dives headfirst into the chaotic subject of trolling, combining elements from trending reels and memes, like Karimani Malika, Naanu Nandini, Beluli Kabab, and more.

The song features Reeshma Nanaiah, the female lead in all the languages. It also has director and lyricist Anup Bhandari writing the Hindi lyrics. The Hindi version also used famous trolls currently trending in North India.

Rambabu Gosala has written the Telugu version while Ve Madhan Kumar has penned the lyrics in Tamil. The music has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, who has given his vocals for the Kannada version along with Aishwarya Rangarajan, Harshika Devanath, and Anup Bhandari as singers.

The song, which was recorded a few days ago, has already reached millions of views. UI, starring Upendra as the lead, is produced by G Manoharan, and Sreekanth KP under Lahari films and Venus Entertainment, and has cinematography by HC Venugopal.