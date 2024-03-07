‘Comedy has become rare in today's cinema’

"Time flies”, says Jaggesh in his conversation with CE about his upcoming film Ranganayaka, slated to release this week. Before delving into the details of Guruprasad’s directorial, a comedy drama produced by AR Vikhyath, he reminisces about his younger days, recalling how he used to inquire about people’s ages. “Today, I have crossed sixty, but still, acting and politics keep me charged and young.”
Reflecting on his journey from a humble village to now as an actor/politician, working closely with the Prime Minister’s office, Jaggesh acknowledges it as God’s grace. He shares an anecdote about meeting relatives recently who were thrilled about his achievements, contrasting it with their initial expectations of him working as a labourer.
“Even when I meet friends today whom I ask for suggestions on whether I should give up acting, their stern reply is, ‘Give up everything, but not acting.’ With me, they feel, I give importance to bringing laughter, which is rare in today’s cinema. Considering their friendly advice, I resolved to pursue acting, but only the best opportunities.
Switching gears to Ranganayaka, Jaggesh paints a picture of a film that breaks away from the usual categories seen in modern cinema. Beyond comedy and being a period drama, it transports you to an ordinary person’s dream world. “There is no limit to dreams in terms of behaviour and language, and what you want to express, which has been brought to life by director Guruprasad on screen through my portrayal, reflecting his vision, transporting us to 1911,” explains Jaggesh, adding, “Moreover, Guruprasad and my combination with Mata and Eddelu Manjunatha have raised expectations with Ranganayaka.”
Reflecting on the good old times, Jaggesh reminisces, “In those days, people lived with humanity and devotion, showing respect for elders, pride in their nation, and holding onto values that seem absent in today’s world. I remember, 55 years ago when I was just 7 years old, seeing my mother and grandmother wearing traditional 9-yard sarees. During festivals, the entire village would come alive with celebrations and warmth. I recall my grandmother offering buttermilk to everyone passing by on the road. Most travelled on foot, while some rode horses or bullock carts. These memories from my childhood now feel like a distant dream.So the period that Ranganayaka has brought out is depicted as good, filled with humor and happiness,” he says.
Jaggesh, who enjoys juggling between acting and politics, shares, “I am a committed politician and take pride in serving the country. However, my passion for acting has been my bread and butter. Between politics and acting, I find solace in deep spirituality, which gives me a purified mind,” he signs off.