‘Comedy has become rare in today's cinema’

"Time flies”, says Jaggesh in his conversation with CE about his upcoming film Ranganayaka, slated to release this week. Before delving into the details of Guruprasad’s directorial, a comedy drama produced by AR Vikhyath, he reminisces about his younger days, recalling how he used to inquire about people’s ages. “Today, I have crossed sixty, but still, acting and politics keep me charged and young.”

Reflecting on his journey from a humble village to now as an actor/politician, working closely with the Prime Minister’s office, Jaggesh acknowledges it as God’s grace. He shares an anecdote about meeting relatives recently who were thrilled about his achievements, contrasting it with their initial expectations of him working as a labourer.

“Even when I meet friends today whom I ask for suggestions on whether I should give up acting, their stern reply is, ‘Give up everything, but not acting.’ With me, they feel, I give importance to bringing laughter, which is rare in today’s cinema. Considering their friendly advice, I resolved to pursue acting, but only the best opportunities.