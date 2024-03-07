‘My role as a con artist in Karataka Damanaka has a unique style’: Shivarajkumar

Transitioning from his signature romantic dramas, Bhatru’s venture into commercial entertainers with his previous film, Garadi, and now Karataka Damanaka marks a notable departure. When asked about the absence of traditional romantic subplots in the film, both Shivarajkumar and Bhatru offer their perspectives. Shivarajkumar points out that romance transcends conventional notions. “Romance is not just meant with the heroine. There is romance in the character, romancing with a friend, passion for the two characters, me and Prabhudeva, when they come together,” says Shivanna. According to Bhatru, “Love emerges not as a conventional affair but as a nuanced exploration of trust, deception, and resilience. The audience is invited to ponder the complexities of human nature and the enduring allure of the con artists, characterised by confidence and cunning.”

For Bhatru, bringing Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva together was a game-changer. “Shivanna’s seasoned perspective and Prabhudeva’s dynamism elevated the film. Their experience allowed for swift comprehension and impeccable execution,” says Bhatru, noting how they effortlessly refine scenes with their innate understanding of the craft. “In just 10 minutes, they breathe life into the script. Their combined expertise ensured a seamless filmmaking process,” he adds.

But what took so long for Shivanna and Bhatru to come together? “Every concept, a story brought out as a film needs a face. Yogaraj Bhat envisioned portraying me in a different light, offering a fresh perspective from my previous roles,” says Shivanna, who adds that Yogaraj Bhat’s mastery lies in his writing.

“Observing Shivanna up close on the sets of Karataka Damanaka,” Yogaraj Bhat reflects, “I couldn’t help but notice shades of Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) in his portrayals, which I even expressed to the actor,” he says. Further about Prabhudeva, Bhatru reveals that the actor has an eagle eye for detail. “He ensures that each lyric resonates with the emotion of the scene, and in his dancing steps too,” says Bhatru.

Signing off, the actor-director also confirmed collaborating again for another interesting project titled Saraswathi, which is in the works, and preparations are underway.

Karataka Damanaka will be a total entertainer with a message on water crisis: Rockline Venkatesh

The film, produced by Rockline Venkatesh under his banner, also features the producer playing a pivotal role. “I always prefer to choose subjects that offer an entertaining and comedic experience, and Karataka Damanaka is one such film. With the combination of Shivanna and Prabhudeva, helmed by Bhatru, featuring good music by V Harikrishna, and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, everything has come together well in this film. Additionally, being a part of this project adds to its interest. Moreover, the climax is very unpredictable, which will be a surprise. Overall, Karataka Damanaka will be an entertaining film with a strong message about the water crisis, which is very relevant today,” he says.