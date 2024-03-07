‘My role as a con artist in Karataka Damanaka has a unique style’: Shivarajkumar

Certain character archetypes seem to ebb and flow in popularity. One such type, the con artist, has time and again left a mark in cinema history. Reflecting on this way-back trend, Century Star Shivarajkumar reminisces about the golden era of con artist characters, citing iconic films such as Daari Tappida Maga and Naanobba Kalla, alongside classics like Sholay. While Shivanna admits that he is yet to fully embody a con artist on screen, which will be finally realised in his forthcoming film, Karataka Damanka, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, and has him sharing screen space with multilingual actor Prabhudeva. “Here, my role as a con artist doesn’t reflect my image. It is a different character, and will bring in a unique style in my performance,” Shivanna mentions in this conversation, along with director Yogaraj Bhat, ahead of the film’s release on March 8, which coincides with Shivarathri and Women’s Day.
Yogaraj Bhat, the visionary behind Karataka Damanaka, sheds light on the adaptation process of bringing the essence of Karataka and Damanaka from the ancient Indian fables of Panchatantra into a contemporary action-packed narrative. “Set against the backdrop of Uttara Karnataka, the film introduces audiences to Virupaksha and Balraj, portrayed by Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva respectively, who hail from Bengaluru,” reveals Bhatru, who elaborates on the concept of confidence, from which the term ‘con’ derives, and how the characters adeptly manipulate and deceive others, akin to the cunning nature of foxes. “The characters try to build confidence among the people and cheat them,” explains Yogaraj Bhat, adding, “The two are fraudsters, and they are mostly compared to foxes, an animal mostly known for its cunning but they are highly winning,” he says.
Beyond the thematic exploration of confidence and deception, Karataka Damanaka also showcases Bhatru’s affinity for incorporating animals into his narratives, and this time, he chooses to bring in a fox. “The atmosphere and animals come in a package deal, says Bhatru, adding, “I am personally fond of animals, as I feel they have more humanity in them. Whether it is a rabbit in Mungaru Male or a pig in Gaalipata, or fox in Karataka Damanaka, these creatures serve as more than mere props—they infuse each frame with vitality and emotion,” he says.
Transitioning from his signature romantic dramas, Bhatru’s venture into commercial entertainers with his previous film, Garadi, and now Karataka Damanaka marks a notable departure. When asked about the absence of traditional romantic subplots in the film, both Shivarajkumar and Bhatru offer their perspectives. Shivarajkumar points out that romance transcends conventional notions. “Romance is not just meant with the heroine. There is romance in the character, romancing with a friend, passion for the two characters, me and Prabhudeva, when they come together,” says Shivanna. According to Bhatru, “Love emerges not as a conventional affair but as a nuanced exploration of trust, deception, and resilience. The audience is invited to ponder the complexities of human nature and the enduring allure of the con artists, characterised by confidence and cunning.”
For Bhatru, bringing Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva together was a game-changer. “Shivanna’s seasoned perspective and Prabhudeva’s dynamism elevated the film. Their experience allowed for swift comprehension and impeccable execution,” says Bhatru, noting how they effortlessly refine scenes with their innate understanding of the craft. “In just 10 minutes, they breathe life into the script. Their combined expertise ensured a seamless filmmaking process,” he adds.
But what took so long for Shivanna and Bhatru to come together? “Every concept, a story brought out as a film needs a face. Yogaraj Bhat envisioned portraying me in a different light, offering a fresh perspective from my previous roles,” says Shivanna, who adds that Yogaraj Bhat’s mastery lies in his writing.
“Observing Shivanna up close on the sets of Karataka Damanaka,” Yogaraj Bhat reflects, “I couldn’t help but notice shades of Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) in his portrayals, which I even expressed to the actor,” he says. Further about Prabhudeva, Bhatru reveals that the actor has an eagle eye for detail. “He ensures that each lyric resonates with the emotion of the scene, and in his dancing steps too,” says Bhatru.
Signing off, the actor-director also confirmed collaborating again for another interesting project titled Saraswathi, which is in the works, and preparations are underway.
Karataka Damanaka will be a total entertainer with a message on water crisis: Rockline Venkatesh
The film, produced by Rockline Venkatesh under his banner, also features the producer playing a pivotal role. “I always prefer to choose subjects that offer an entertaining and comedic experience, and Karataka Damanaka is one such film. With the combination of Shivanna and Prabhudeva, helmed by Bhatru, featuring good music by V Harikrishna, and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, everything has come together well in this film. Additionally, being a part of this project adds to its interest. Moreover, the climax is very unpredictable, which will be a surprise. Overall, Karataka Damanaka will be an entertaining film with a strong message about the water crisis, which is very relevant today,” he says.