Sharan’s 'Choomantar' hits theaters this summer

Sharan gears up for a double release. Following Avatara Purusha 2, the actor’s next venture, Choomantar, a horror comedy directed by Navaneeth, is set to hit screens on April 5. This film promises a spooky twist, with Sharan displaying a different side compared to his previous roles, as shared by the film’s team.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Sharan, Meghana Goankar, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Prabhu Mundkur, alongside Rajini Bharadwaj and Chikkanna in supporting roles, the film is produced by Manasa Tarun and Tarun Shivappa under Tarun Studios.

With Chandan Shetty’s music, the film’s title track, as well as the teaser, has generated buzz among the audience. The cinematography is by Anup Kattukaran, and the editing is done by Venki UDV. Another highlight of Choomantar, which revolves around paranormal activities and ghost hunters, is the ambiance, including 50 minutes of VFX incorporated into the film.