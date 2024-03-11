Am from Malnad, wanted to ensure 'Kerebete' is deeply rooted in my native: Director Rajguru

Rajguru B, known for his contributions as an assistant director to filmmaker Pavan Wadeyar in notable films like Googly and Natasaarvabhouma, is stepping into the director’s shoes with his debut, Kerebete. As the film gears up for release on March 15, the debutant director shares his journey and excitement about finally making his mark in the industry.

“For me, marking my directorial debut with Kerebete is a culmination of a long struggle,” expresses Rajguru, adding, “Although I entered the industry in 2008, it took me all these years to realise my dream of directing a film. There were moments of regret along the way, but now, I feel fulfilled seeing it come to fruition.”

Reflecting on his decision to pursue a content-based storyline, Rajguru explains, “If I had opted for a commercial film, I might have gained recognition, but I wouldn’t have been content. As someone from the Malnad region, I wanted to ensure Kerebete is a film that is deeply rooted in my native and reflects my upbringing. The changing perspectives of the audience post-pandemic and the industry’s openness to new subjects have provided the perfect opportunity for my debut.”

Today’s audiences have gravitated towards content-driven cinema, in search of stories that are closer to reality,” observes Rajguru. “Our Kannada films, known for their rich storytelling tradition, had strayed from their roots under outside influences. However, we now see a resurgence of stories that celebrate our heritage,” he says.

As for Kerebete, the film revolves around age-old fishing traditions in the Malnad regions, blending elements of commercial entertainment with a narrative that justifies its title.

Rajguru expresses gratitude for collaborating with actor Gowri Shankar, also from the Malnad region, who embraced the story and came on board as both actor and producer.

The film, presented by Dinakar Thoogudeepa and produced by Jaishankar Patel, under the Janamana Cinemas banner, has Bindu Shivaram making her debut, while Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Harini, and Sampath Kumar play pivotal roles.

The technical team of Kerebete includes music composer Gagan Baderiya, DOP Keerthan Poojary, and editor Jnanesh B Matad.