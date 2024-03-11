'Hide & Seek' actor Dhanya Ramkumar: The concept of one hero or heroine does not exist in mystery thrillers

Earlier in the day, actors would feature in multiple films annually. Today, the scene has shifted to actors only doing a handful per year. Dhanya Ramkumar, who made her debut with Ninna Sanihake (2021), reflects on this change, as she is thrilled about her sophomore project, Hide & Seek. Directed by Punith Nagaraj, the film, gearing up to hit theatres this week, sees her sharing screen space with Anup Revanna.

“I believe in one thing, and I was told by somebody very important, whose name, I don’t want to mention. He had said that an actor’s job is done the day we say ‘Packup’. If we delve more into it, like the release and how it does, then it might affect the person in the process. It is always best to move on to the next. If it works, fine. If it doesn’t, do your best in your next. Don’t dwell on either success or failure; either way, it gets to your head, and it might affect your process. I believe in doing good work and continuing to try until I find something that the audience appreciates,” shares Dhanya.

For Dhanya, who began with a love story, Hide & Seek marks her foray into the mystery thriller genre. “Mystery and crime thrillers have been my favorite genre. When I heard the narration by Punith Nagaraj, the story was extremely gripping. I wouldn’t say I was hasty when I picked up the project. I was one hundred percent sure to be a part of the film. I haven’t watched the film, so I am yet to know the final outcome. I only hope the film has been shaped and executed the way it was narrated to me by the director,” she says.