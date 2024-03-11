Prakash Raj on 'Photo': Film urges us to reflect on importance of compassion during tough times

Director Prakash Raj explains that Photo isn't about criticising any specific government or ideology. It's about our shared humanity and how the pandemic affected all of us, regardless of religion or politics. "The film delves into various societal issues beyond politics, caste, and social distancing, showing how we're all connected through this experience. The film urges us to reflect on our actions and the importance of compassion during tough times," he says.



In addition to covering the pandemic, Photo also highlights the beautiful relationship between a son and his father and mother. According to Prakash Raj, the film, very organically, portrays a humane story during the pandemic. If Prakash Raj was the director of Photo, how would you approach the film differently? "It would have been a different film, more jazzy. This is Utsav's film, and I am just a part of it. I would just consider it as a father-son story and might have dramatised it. I would have played the father's role, but definitely, I wouldn't have made such a heart-touching film. Coming from Utsav, Photo has become more honest," he says.



His impression of Utsav Gonwar's directorial debut is quite positive, and so is the case with a few fresh talents. "I admire the way fresh directors like him are emerging from each industry, bringing new perspectives and content to the table. It's inspiring to see the younger generation of filmmakers tackling stories that go beyond the glamour of the industry. Films like Photo are examples of this shift where the focus lies on the story rather than star power. "As an actor, I appreciate being able to step back and simply enjoy a film as an audience member. It's a reminder that being a star doesn't necessitate being the lead in every film; sometimes, the story is better narrated by the performance of other actors. This realisation has led me to unlearn certain notions and embrace the idea that my involvement should be based on where I'm truly needed."



"It's been a hiatus since Prakash Raj, the actor and filmmaker, directed films. Directing isn't just my profession; it's my passion. If the opportunity arises, I'll seize it. Currently, I'm immersed in various pursuits like farming, theatre, and family. I'm focusing on nurturing emerging talent through Nirdiganta, a theatre incubation centre. This shift marks a return to my roots, albeit from a different angle. As an organizer and facilitator, I aim to empower younger generations by providing platforms for their stories to flourish," he signs off.