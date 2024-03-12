Stepping into the director’s chair is a dream come true for Abhi. His journey, shaped by years of learning from seasoned director Suri, has equipped him with invaluable insights into the art of filmmaking. “One of the many things I learnt from Suri, with whom I was associated for over nine years, is that we can make even non-actors perform in a film,” Abhi shares, recalling the lessons that have left an indelible mark on his creative journey.

His debut film, Somu Sound Engineer, is slated to hit theatres on March 15, marking the commencement of his directorial journey. Ahead of the release, Abhi began by saying why he was particular about learning under Suri’s wing. “We can write stories, but the way we execute it and bring it to the screen, one should learn from director Suri. I also admired the way he handled the screenplay and gave importance to every character. I stand by Suri’s storytelling, which is mostly close to reality,” Abhi explains, highlighting the essence of his mentor’s teachings.

Drawing inspiration from Suri’s storytelling style, Abhi has tried to bring that same uniqueness to his maiden project with the same intrigue and depth. “Creating curiosity with straightforward narration is something I have adapted with Somu Sound Engineer,” he reveals.

As for the details of Somu Sound Engineer, Abhi remains tight-lipped, preferring to keep the audience guessing. However, he hints at the central theme revolving around the protagonist, Somu, and his intricate relationship with society. “Somu carries a certain label in the surroundings he lives in, and Sound Engineer serves as a metaphor, symbolising the hidden faces within society.” With Yash Shetty, Apoorva, and Jahangir being familiar faces in the cast, Abhi preferred to mostly bring in fresh talent. Casting a newbie as the face of the story was a deliberate choice for Abhi, and that was the reason he chose Shrestha as Somu. “A star or an established actor wouldn’t have suited my story,” he asserts, adding, “I opted for a newcomer because it allows the audience to connect with the character on a deeper level.”

With Shrestha, the film produced by Christopher Kini also stars Nivishka Patil, Chandana Gowda, and Girish Jatti as part of the principal cast. “We have brought in actors, who also come from the theatre background, and particularly those who understood the essence of North Karnataka,” he says.

Somu Sound Engineer has a proficient technical team backing the film which includes dialogues penned by Maasthi, editing by Deepu S Kumar, and music composed by Charan Raj.