Shivarajkumar-Narthan’s multilingual film Bhairathi Ranagal set for Independence Day release

The much-awaited prequel to the 2017 Kannada blockbuster Mufti, titled Bhairathi Ranagal, has finally received a release date. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Independence Day. This project, eagerly anticipated by audiences across multiple languages, is set to lock horns with other major releases, notably Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and the Hindi film Singham Again,

The announcement of the release date was made by the film's producer Geetha Shivarajkumar, who is backing it under the Geetha Pictures banner. Shivanna shed light on the strategic decision behind the release date amidst stiff competition, stating, "Like other filmmakers, we too looked for public holidays that are followed by a long weekend. Since audiences gather in large numbers during the long weekends to watch films, we believed this was the best date." He also expressed gratitude towards Narthan for crafting a compelling character like Bhairathi Ranagal, reminiscing about his initial hesitation to take on a pivotal role in Mufti and commending the character's evolution in the prequel.

Director Narthan credited Shivarajkumar, and also his fans for inspiring him to create Bhairathi Ranagal. He states, "When we did Mufti with Sriimurali in the lead, the character design and Shivanna's portrayal of Bhairathi Ranagal connected well with the audience. The demand for more of the character led to the inception of Bhairathi Ranagal," mentioned the director, also revealing that seventy per cent of the shooting has been completed. Narthan gave a hint on Shivarajkumar's multifaceted role in the film, sharing, "Shivanna's portrayal will have shades of both good and bad, catering to the preferences of his diverse fanbase."

The film, shot in various locales including Bengaluru, Bellary, Anantapura, and Mysuru, boasts a stellar cast and crew, including technicians from Mufti such as music director Ravi Basrur, and cinematographer Naveen Kumar. Chethan DSouza and Dhilip Subbarayan have handled the stunts. While Rahul Bose plays the antagonist, Rukmini Vasanth is the female lead, and veteran actors Avinash and Devaraj are also a part of the ensemble cast. Additionally, characters from Mufti like Chaya Singh, Babu Hirannayya, Madhu Guruswamy, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande will make a pivotal appearance in Bhairathi Ranagal.