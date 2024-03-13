I wish to get my breakthrough with Kerebete: Gowrishankar

Actor Gowrishankar, who is gearing up for the release of Kerebete on March 15, says the project is a make-or-break opportunity. “I had put in a lot of hard work for my debut as an actor, Rajahamsa (2017), but for some reason, the film didn’t work. Overcoming the failure takes a long time, especially when financial aid is borrowed. But I did not give up, and it has taken me almost six years to sign up for my sophomore, Kerebete,” says Gowrishankar.

Backed by Jaishankar Patel under the banner of Janamana Cinemas, Kerebete is directed by Rajguru B. The film stars Bindu Shivram as the female lead, while Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Sampath Maitreya play pivotal roles. The film features a musical score by Gagan Baderia, alongside cinematography by Keerthan Poojary.

Apart from facing the camera, Gowrishankar has also taken up other responsibilities. From producing the film to contributing to the storyline, which took almost six months to develop, the actor has also co-written the screenplay along with the director and the dialogues for Kerebete. “I made it clear to all those involved in the project that I will ultimately make the decisions, even though others have the space to suggest their ideas. While everyone shares the credit for a film’s success, I don’t mind taking sole responsibility for its failure, as I don’t believe in blaming others,” he asserts. He further adds that the making of Kerebete was more like sculpting, so much so that every detail was meticulously planned. “We made sure that no changes were made on set, and a lot of preparation went into the making.”