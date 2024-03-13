Prashanth to make comeback with Shoonya’s Rosy

Director Shoonya’s latest film, Rosy, which marks Yogesh’s 50th film, is currently in the making. Orata I Love You fame Prashanth joins the previously announced cast members Sandy and Srinagara Kitty, who play principal characters in the film. Prashanth will be seen as Anna Swamy in the upcoming film.

Shoonya describes Rosy as a stylish gangster drama, that will mark Prashanth’s comeback to acting after a long break. The makers released a poster introducing Prashanth’s character, along with details of the crew members. On why he chose the film, Prashanth says, “I received many opportunities, but I was quite drawn to the story told by director Shoonya. My character design was particularly appealing. More so, I have also longed to work alongside Yogi.”

Shoonya mentions that two more characters are yet to be introduced. The makers will reveal their names only after they complete filming for their parts. Produced by DY Rajesh and DY Vinod, the film has cinematography by SK Rao, editing by Harish Komme, and music direction by Gurukiran.