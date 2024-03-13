Zaid Khan and Anil Kumar join hands for a romantic drama

Anil is the dialogue writer of Sudeep’s Kempegowda and has also worked with actors like Malashree in Shakthi, Sumanth and Radhika Pandit in Dilwala, and Sharn in Rambo 2. With Upadhyaksha, which marked Chikkanna’s debut as a lead, hitting theatres recently, Anil Kumar is all set for a fresh collaboration with Zaid Khan.

According to Zaid, his sophomore project is yet another tale of love. “Anil Kumar is crafting a romantic drama, but it will not be as experimental as Banaras. It’s a contemporary story crafted for today’s youth,” Zaid reveals, adding, “The film is in its early stages, and if everything falls into place, we plan to commence filming in June.”

While the director-actor duo has confirmed their collaboration, details about the film’s production house, title and technical crew will be disclosed when the film goes on floors, along with a grand muhurat.

Meanwhile, Zaid has ambitious plans, eyeing back-to-back projects. “I am in discussions for a few more films and hope to kickstart them once I fulfil my current commitments,” he says.