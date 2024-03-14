My role in Hide & Seek is atypical: Anoop Revanna

Anoop Revanna, an up-and-coming actor, who was last seen in a pivotal role in R Chandru's Kabzaa, will next be seen in Hide & Seek, which is set to hit theatres this week. Talking about his career path, the actor emphasises the need for meaningful roles even in commercial cinema. "Even in commercial films, there should be substance," says Anoop as he cites the example of his latest film, Hide & Seek, adding "The storyline of this suspense thriller was what caught my attention."

The film, produced by Vasantrao M Kulkarni, and directed by Puneeth Nagaraj, stars Dhanya Ramkumar as the female lead. The film's supporting cast includes Bala Rajavadi, Suraj Jaggi, Aravind Rao, Krishna Hebbale, and Rajesh Nataranga. Rijo P John has handled the cinematography, and Sandy Adanki has composed the music for the film.

Discussing the unique qualities of Hide & Seek, Anoop further shares, "Though it is a fictional story, it is a subject that is less experimented with in Kannada cinema, especially the unconventional portrayal of characters. The role of the protagonist is not stereotypical; it's a manipulative, negative character."

Anoop further sheds light on his role, revealing that his character is part of an illegal kidnapping organisation operating with corporate precision. "The narrative explores the complexities of the organisation and the challenges he faces as a member of this gang," he reveals.

Highlighting the dedication of Puneeth Nagaraj, Anoop shares that the director spent four years developing the project, taking his time to refine the screenplay. "His dedication towards the project and the craft pulled me to this project. I was confident about the story and his vision."

In addition to Hide & Seek, Anoop has also begun another commercial venture titled Lords of Lanka, which has completed a schedule.