Darshan to begin shooting for Prakash Veer’s Devil on March 22

Darshan, who is fresh out of the stupendous success of his latest outing, Kaatera, has equally stirred quite the curiosity with his next, Devil - The Hero, directed by Prakash Veer.

The 2-minute teaser released in February gave us a glimpse of Darshan’s character, depicted with boldness and a savage demeanour. While the actor previously hinted that they are looking at an October release, and as per the latest development, the makers are set to commence shooting for the film on March 22. The film’s first schedule is set to begin in Bengaluru.

Devil - The Hero is all set to be a mass entertainer and marks the actor and director’s second collaboration after Tarak. The details regarding the film’s extended cast is still kept under wraps by the makers. Presented by Jai Matha Combines and produced by J Jayamma and Prakash Veer under their banner Vaishno Studios, the film will have Sudhakar S Raj handling the cinematography. This is the first time music composer Ajaneesh Loknath will be handling the music for a Darshan film, and the audio rights have already been secured by the music label Saregama.