RJ Pradeepa and Nagaraj Somayaji join hands for Maryade Prashne

RJ Pradeepa, who ventured into producing web series (Loose Connection and Honeymoon), through Sakkath Studio, is now making his mark on the silver screen by producing his first feature film. Directed by Nagaraj Somayaji, the film is titled Maryade Prashne. Interestingly, with the shooting wrapped up and post-production going forward at a swift pace, the makers are planning to unveil the cast details soon.

Nagaraj, who has produced Puksatte Lifu, and directed a 43-minute film titled The Best Actor, has now stepped into his directorial debut with this feature film. Describing it as a slice-of-life film portraying middle-class struggles, Nagaraj says that Maryade Prashne unfolds entirely in Bengaluru and in and around the Chamrajpet area.

“The film adopts a realistic approach, blending drama with elements of thriller, albeit with a limited focus on revenge. A one-liner of the film has been conceptualised by Pradeepa, who also serves as a producer. Apart from direction, I have also penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film,” says Nagaraj.

Cinematographer Sandeep (Gowli, Sakutumba Sametha), has cranked the camera for this project. Arjun Ramu (Bachelor Party) has composed the music for the film.