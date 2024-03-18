Kiran Raj starrer 'Bharjari Gandu' gets a release date

Actor Kiran Raj, who made a transition from serials to films, has been busy with a number of projects. One of his latest endeavours, Bharjari Gandu, is now gearing up for release on April 5. Helmed by Ratnamanjarii director Prasiddh, the makers of the film announced the release date and provided more updates about the film at the trailer launch event.

Prasiddh, who has also penned the story and screenplay for his sophomore, Bhrajhari Gandu, says, “My friend and cinematographer, Kitty Kaushik, introduced me to many talented artists for this film, including actor Kiran Raj. The actor, famous for his charming persona, is portraying an action hero in Bharjari Gandu. On the film’s story, he adds, “Bharjari Gandu tells a story of rural romance. It’s about a hero who goes to great lengths for his village and its people without any bounds.”

The film is produced by Anil Kumar and Madan Goud, under the Famous Films banner and stars Yasha Shivakumar as the female lead and Nisarga Lakshman in a pivotal role. The cast also includes Ramesh Bhat, Rohith Nagesh, Rakesh Raj, and Saurabh Kulkarni as prominent characters. Gumineni Vijay has scored the film’s music.

Apart from this, Kiran Raj has an untitled film in post-production, Ronny directed by Gurutej Shetty, and Baddis, Chicken Puliyogre, Chatushpatha, and Vikram Gowda, at different stages of production.