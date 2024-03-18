Rukmini Vasanth in talks for 'Kantara Chapter 1'?

Actor-director Rishab Shetty, known for his groundbreaking work in Kantara (2022) in Kannada and other languages, has raised the bar once again with the much-anticipated prequel, Kantara-Chapter 1. The period action thriller, produced by Hombale Films, recently created a stir with its sneak peek, hinting at a rooted and intriguing storyline, like the original.

While the project has quietly commenced filming, details such as the cast details have been closely guarded by the makers. Apart from Rishab Shetty reprising his role as the lead, and a few familiar faces from the original Kantara, the details regarding the extended cast, particularly the female lead, largely remain under wraps. While speculations regarding the potential cast members are rife, recent reports suggest that the makers are in talks with the Rukmini Vasanth.

Rukmini Vasanth, known for her standout performances in Hemanth M Rao-Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello 1 and 2, has emerged as a sought-after talent in Kannada cinema and in other languages. Sources indicate that Rukmini has undergone a screen test for the role, with discussions underway.

Meanwhile, Rukmini, who is juggling between multiple projects, is currently looking forward to the release of Bagheera starring Sriimurali. She also has Bairathi Ranagal, a mass entertainer directed by Narth, in which she stars alongside Shivarajkumar. The actor is also gearing up for her Tamil debut opposite Vijay Sethupathi in a film helmed by Arumugakumar. Additionally, she is part of a big project directed by AR Murugadoss, in which she is set to share the screen with Sivakarthekeyan.

With Rukmini’s ascent as a rising heroine, her potential involvement in Kantara-Chapter 1 adds further excitement to an already eagerly awaited project. As negotiations progress, an official confirmation is expected from the team, provided her casting materialises.

The creative team of Kantara includes Rishab Shetty, and the writers — Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru taking part in scriptwriting, Aravind Kashyap handling the cinematography, and music by Ajaneesh Loknath.