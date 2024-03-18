Sagar Puranik to debut as lead actor in his upcoming directorial 'Venkya'

Pavan Wadeyar and Sagar Puraniak, who are collaborating on another interesting project after Dollu, have kick-started the shooting for the film on March 15 in Hubbali. The film, titled Venkya, is said to trace the protagonist’s life journey.

Interstingly, Sagar Puranik is not only directing Venkya but also acting in the film. The director and actor, who has previously played a supporting character in Ring Road Shubha will be playing the titular role in Venkya. The upcoming project is produced by Apeksha and Pavan Wadeyar under the Wadeyar Films banner, along with Avinash V Rai and Mohan Lal Menon.

“Acting will be another exciting journey, and I am glad that I am starting this with Venkya. It’s a different kind of film. Although it’s a story from North Karnataka, the theme is universal. It’s a new kind of commercial film for the industry,” says Sagar Puranik, who adds that he will reveal details about the cast soon. Shreenidhi DS has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film which will also feature cinematography by Pranav Mulay and a musical score by Hemanth Jois.