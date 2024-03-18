Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram’s 'Matinee' to hit theatres on this date

Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, who previously captivated audiences with Mahesh Kumar's Ayogya, especially with the 'Enammai' song, are all set to grace the silver screen once again in a romantic thriller, titled Matinee. The film is in the final stages of post-production, and its release date has been finalised. Matinee will hit the big screens on April 5

Matinee marks the maiden directorial venture of Manohar Kaampalli. The film has already gained attention among audiences because of its soul-stirring soundtrack. The song ‘Sanje Mele Sumane Phonu', composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi and voice rendered by Vijay Prakash, has gained traction among music enthusiasts, positioning itself as one of the top chartbusters even before the film's release.

Apart from Sathish and Rachita the film also features actors Nagabhushan and Shivraj K R Pete in pivotal roles. The technical crew of Matinee comprises cinematography by Kranthi Varla and editing by KM Prakash.