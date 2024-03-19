Kannada film 'Bhuvanam Gaganam' set for monsoon release

Bhuvanam Gaganam, wrapped and set for a monsoon release, recently unveiled its teaser, launched by Dhurva Sarja. “Bhuvanam Gaganam reminded me of the song from the Vamshi film starring Puneeth Rajkumar.

"The main reason I’m here today is because of the technician Gireesh Mulimani, who worked as an associate director in Varadanayaka which starred my elder brother (Chiranjeevi Sarja) and Sudeep sir, and he is the director of this film. I have also worked as an associate with cinematographer Uday Leela in Bahaddur and Bhajarangi. I am glad to be part of the film with those technicians whom I was associated with in one way or another, and I am confident that they would have done an excellent job with Bhuvanam Gaganam,” says Dhruva.

The film has Pramod and Pruthvi Ambaar as leads. “I haven’t done a full-fledged love story before, and that was one of the reasons Bhuvanam Gaganam caught my attention. We have completed shooting, and the post-production work is going on at a brisk pace. We have also begun the dubbing process,” says Pramod.

The film produced by Munegowda has Gireesh Mulimani writing the story and screenplay. Bhuvanam Gaganam is an emotional story that deals with love, romance and family. It is a story that unfolds in both urban and rural settings.

Rachel David (Love Mocktail) and Ponnu Ashwathi play the female leads. Achyuth Kumar, Sharath Lohithashwa, Prakash Tumminadu, Siddlingu Shreedhar, Harini, Sparsha Rekha, Prajwal Shetty, and Chetan Durga will be seen in supporting roles.

Gumineni Vijay is composing the music, with Sunil Kashyap in charge of the background score.